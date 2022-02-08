David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Preston North End will be hoping to make further strides towards the play-off positions on Wednesday evening when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe has seen almost instant success since being appointed Preston boss in early December, with the Lilywhites now just four points shy of the much-desired top-six.

Preston have picked up 16 points from nine games under the stewardship of Lowe, with the Liverpudlian creating a feel-good factor around the club’s Lancashire home.

Huddersfield will be hoping to disrupt the positivity around Deepdale at present, with the Terriers in fifth place at the moment and are just five points shy of the automatic positions.

Carlos Corberan’s side are surpassing all expectations as they continue to chase down promotion back to the Premier League.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Preston will edge this game by three goals to two.

The verdict

It is certainly fair for Prutton to see a high-scoring affair at Deepdale tomorrow evening, with both clubs viewing this clash as a winnable game.

Preston would make impressive ground towards the play-offs with a victory, whilst Huddersfield will gather serious belief should they walk away with all three points.

Preston have certainly improved under Lowe, with the young manager building a project at Deepdale that the fans are already getting behind.

It would be no surprise to see the Lilywhites emerge victorious, especially with the fans 100% onside, however, Huddersfield are resilient opposition and have more than enough quality to hurt teams.