David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Peterborough United’s trip to Stoke City

Peterborough United will be hoping to improve on their weak away record when they travel to Stoke City tomorrow.

Posh have picked up just three points away from home this season, conceding 22 goals in the process.

Darren Ferguson’s side go into tomorrow’s clash on 15 points whilst sitting in 21st place, and will be striving to create some distance between them and the relegation zone.

Stoke now find themselves in fifth place and possess a strong record at the Bet365 Stadium.

Quiz: Have Stoke City ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Stoke City ever won a game at the Emirates Stadium? Yes No

The Potters are currently two points ahead of Blackburn Rovers in seventh, with the play-off chasing pack increasing in the number of teams each week.

However, the Staffordshire club will have to go into tomorrow’s contest without two of their more influential players this season, with Nick Powell and Harry Souttar both on the sidelines.

David Prutton has predicted in his Sky Sports column that Stoke will edge this 2-1.

The verdict

Leading up to the international break, Stoke had to play a different kind of way to win all three points, and they stuck to their task brilliantly.

It will be no surprise to see The Potters play a little bit more expansive and attacking football against Peterborough.

Posh certainly have the individuals within their side to cause Stoke problems, but ultimately, The Potters should still have enough to end up victorious.

The Potters have quality in abundance and that is still the case without Powell and Souttar, as they have more than carpal;e players within the squad who can step in and impress.