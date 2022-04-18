David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Millwall vs Hull City

Looking to keep pace with the teams chasing a play-off spot in the Championship, Millwall will be eyeing up all three points when they welcome Hull City to The Den this afternoon.

The Lions, who have picked up 22 points from a possible 24 on home soil against sides in the current bottom 10, have averaged 1.86 PPG at The Den this season.

Gary Rowett’s side are currently three points outside of the top-six positions, and with three fairly favourable fixtures coming up, they will be hoping that they can go into the last game of the season with something still to play for.

Picking up back-to-back victories in games against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, Hull will be looking to finish the campaign as strongly as possible.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this clash will finish 2-2.

The verdict

Millwall still have an opportunity to achieve glory in what remains of this season, in what has been a strong few months for Rowett and Co.

The Lions have been defying expectations to still be considered play-off contenders late on in the campaign and will be looking to capitalise on any slip-ups from the current top-six occupiers.

Whilst Hull know they will be playing their football in the Championship once again next season, they will still be striving to finish the campaign on a positive note.

Hull have been tough opponents in recent weeks and it is no surprise to see a predicted draw, however, it will be no surprise if the Lions bolster their chances of making the play-offs with a victory.