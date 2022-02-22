David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Millwall vs Derby County

Derby County will be hoping to make further strides towards escaping the Championship’s relegation zone on Wednesday night when they welcome Millwall to Pride Park.

The Rams are five points shy of Reading in 21st but possess a much more favourable goal difference.

Wayne Rooney’s side have dealt with the off-field issues at Pride Park brilliantly this season and will be viewing second-tier survival as an achievable target.

Winning their last two games, Millwall still have an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs this season.

Gary Rowett’s men sit seven points from the much-desired play-off positions but they know that their away form will have to improve if they are to secure a top-six spot.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton expects this to be a tightly contested clash that finishes 1-1.

The verdict

The Rams have lost just twice on home soil this season, with both of those defeats coming against sides within the top-six.

Rooney’s side have proven to be tough competitors in their Derbyshire home, whilst the Lions have struggled to fully impose themselves away from The Den.

Derby have been particularly dominant at home in recent weeks and they are six games without a defeat at Pride Park, accumulating 16 points in the process.

Millwall will be hoping to put an end to three straight defeats on their travels, with fans hoping that the proximity to the play-offs could be an extra motivation on Wednesday evening.

It would be no surprise to see Derby nick this game by a single goal, whilst Prutton’s 1-1 prediction is also a very good shout.