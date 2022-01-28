David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Luton Town’s clash vs Blackburn Rovers

Two of the in-form teams of the Championship meet at Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon, with Blackburn Rovers travelling to Luton Town.

The Hatters have picked up nine second-tier points in their four league games this calendar year, picking up seven points in their last three home games.

It is a run of fixtures that includes matches against first and third in the division, with Luton holding Fulham and beating Bournemouth.

Blackburn have picked up 29 points in their last 12 league matches, converting them from play-off hopefuls to automatic promotion contenders.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Jake Howells? Yes No

Rovers will be without Ben Brereton Diaz, however, they possess attacking quality in abundance and will be in good shape to face the Hatters.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this contest will finish 1-1.

The verdict

Luton know that they will have to put in a better performance against the Lancashire club than they did against Bristol City midweek.

Nathan Jones’ side struggled to keep possession and were second-best in the first half against the Robins.

However, they have competed well against the very best in this division this season and that is exactly what they need to do to get anything against an excellent Blackburn side.

Blackburn will know how important matches like this could be as they chase down an automatic promotion spot in what remains of this campaign.

There is still a large chunk of the season left to play, however, it is matches like these that will really test Tony Mowbray’s side and what can be expected.