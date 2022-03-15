David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Luton Town vs Preston North End

Luton Town are targeting an immediate return to winning ways when they welcome Preston North End to Kenilworth Road tomorrow evening.

The Hatters, who are currently denied a play-off spot by goal difference, could have jumped up to fourth on Sunday, if they would have kept hold of their one-goal lead at home to QPR, however, it was the R’s who turned the game around and got themselves back into the top-six.

Nathan Jones’ side know that they will be in for another tough test when the Lilywhites make the trip to Bedfordshire tomorrow, with Ryan Lowe helping to improve performances at Deepdale.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Hatters quiz

1 of 25 In what year was Luton Town founded? 1885 1886 1887 1888

The Lancashire club are also well within the play-off picture as things stand, with Preston losing just once in their last 11 league matches.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Hatters will strengthen their play-off bid with a 1-0 victory.

The verdict

Luton were unlucky not to come away with anything against Preston and will be eager to get themselves back inside the top-six.

The Hatters find themselves in uncharted territory after a roller-coaster couple of decades and will be looking to capitalise on the excellent feeling around the club.

However, there is an equally positive feeling around Preston since Lowe has taken charge, with the Lilywhites looking to profit from Luton’s first home defeat in eight league games at the weekend.

This has all the makings for a tight affair, however, it is hard to disagree with Prutton’s 1-0 prediction to the hosts.