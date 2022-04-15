David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest

Luton Town welcome Nottingham Forest to Kenilworth Road this afternoon with both clubs eager to secure three points to bolster their respective promotion pushes.

The Bedfordshire club have picked up two points in their three games since the international break, adding extra motivation to returning to winning ways.

Nathan Jones’ side have proven to be tough opposition on home soil this season and have subsequently averaged 1.8 PPG at Kenilworth Road in the Championship.

Unbeaten in 10, Steve Cooper’s side have picked up 24 points during that time, winning their last five to inflict a lot of pressure on Bournemouth in second.

After a dismal start to the campaign, Cooper has helped revitalise the Midlands club, with only Fulham picking up more points than the Reds since the Welshman’s arrival.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Forest will edge this 2-1.

The verdict

Luton have enjoyed an excellent thus far, in what was a summer of change.

The Hatters have managed to surpass expectations by sitting within the play-off positions with five games left to play, however, it is difficult to argue that Forest should end up victorious at Kenilworth Road.

The Reds have been in frightening form of late, with confidence levels soaring through the roof, and they have shown absolutely no signs of slowing down as the season enters its concluding stages.

Forest sit six points behind Bournemouth in second, and with the Tricky Trees playing before the Cherries, today, they possess an excellent opportunity to cause even more worry for Scott Parker’s side.