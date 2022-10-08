David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town vs Hull City

Mark Fotheringham will be hoping that his first league game in charge of the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium can be a successful one.

Huddersfield Town welcome Hull City to their West Yorkshire home this afternoon, with the Terriers picking up a point from their first two games under Fotheringham’s stewardship.

Also dismissing a manager early into this campaign, the Tigers will be hoping to create further distance from the relation spots today.

Hull ended a run of five straight defeats during the week, running out as 2-1 winners at home against Wigan Athletic, producing a strong display after going a goal behind.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Huddersfield could be in the goals again, penning down a 2-2 draw.

The verdict

Playing some good football against Luton Town during the week, and causing serious threats from set-pieces, it would be no surprise if the Terriers get on the score sheet once again.

However, they were carved open too easily at times at Kenilworth Road, something that could pave the way for the division’s top scorer, Oscar Estupinan to continue his prolific record in front of goal.

Given it is Fotheringham’s first time in front of the home crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium, and the glimpses of positivity displayed in Bedfordshire during the week, the atmosphere will likely be a good one.

The Terriers will need to take advantage of this against a Hull side who are yet to win away from home this season.