David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Fulham vs Bristol City

After a difficult Christmas period, Fulham managed to score seven without reply to dismantle Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Cottagers went into their midweek clash with the royals without a Championship win in their last six matches.

Boasting a remarkably impressive +39 goal difference, Fulham reclaimed a spot in the division’s top two.

Bristol City ended a run of one point from their last three games with a spirited fightback to earn all three points at home to Millwall.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 1. Kenny Tete Lyon Lille Nantes Nice

The Robins secured a 3-2 victory over the Lions, with Andreas Weimann scoring a hat-trick in the process.

Sitting in 15th, Nigel Pearson’s side find themselves closer to the play-offs than the relegation zone in points.

Issuing his prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton expects to see a 3-1 win for the home side.

The verdict

Marco Silva’s men will once again be on cloud nine after such an impressive display in Berkshire during the week, and they will be eager to get this one started.

The Robins started the season with a brilliant away record, however, they are now without three points on the road since early October.

Fulham have proven to be devastating going forward this season, with Aleksandar Mitrovic making impressive strides towards breaking Ivan Toney’s Championship record when it comes to goals scored, and they will be viewing this as another opportunity to add to their already impressive tally.

Andres Weimann will look to cause the Fulham defence as many problems as possible, but ultimately, Fulham’s firepower should see them emerge victorious.