David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Fulham vs Birmingham City

Fulham remain on cloud nine after scoring 13 goals in their last two league matches.

The Cottagers netted seven without reply away to Reading last week, before they backed it home at home with a 6-2 victory against Bristol City.

Marco Silva’s side have now scored 64 leagues goals this season, boasting an impressive goal difference of +43 too.

In hope of putting an end to their recent brilliance infant of goal are Birmingham City, with the Blues picking up a mere two points from their last five second-tier outings.

Birmingham have been one of the busier sides this January and will be hoping that they can enjoy a better 2022 as a result.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the home side will run out as 3-0 winners.

The verdict

Silva’s side have been mightily impressive this season, possessing an excellent offensive and defensive record.

Fulham have already scored more league goals than Watford did last year in their promotion season and there are still 21 league games to go for the West London club.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has once again started the new year in frightening form and he now has 27 league goals this season, with Fulham’s talisman scoring more goals than 17 out of the 72 clubs in the Football League.

Teden Mengi has bolstered the Birmingham defence but this will be the hardest test yet for the 19-year-old.

It would be no surprise to see Birmingham improve during the second half of the season, but securing a positive result in-form Fulham at Craven Cottage is a massive ask.