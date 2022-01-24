David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Coventry City vs Stoke City

Tenth meets ninth in the Championship tomorrow evening when Stoke City travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Both sides have slipped away from the play-offs after impressive starts to the season, but both will still be viewing the top six as an achievable target as the campaign progresses.

Coventry come into tomorrow’s clash after picking up just one win in their last eight league games and they are without a victory on home soil since early November.

Stoke also find themselves on a similar run of form on home soil, with their recent record away from the Bet 365 Stadium a cause for optimism.

The Potters have won four of their last five league games on the road and will be hoping to make strides back towards the play-offs in the East Midlands.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this will finish 1-1.

The verdict

Coventry have not been playing particularly badly during their recent turn of form, but they are struggling to get the results to maintain a play-off push.

Like tomorrow’s opponents, Coventry will know that anything less than a victory could seriously harm their chances of going on and securing a spot in the top-six.

Stoke have lost three of their last four matches, with their latest coming in the form of a 3-2 defeat to a Mitrovic-less Fulham.

Michael O’Neill has been handed some pretty heavy blows in terms of player availability this season, but he still possesses a squad capable of turning their form around.