David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Coventry City vs Sheffield United

Looking to keep their play-off dream alive, Coventry City will be looking to secure all three points against an in-form Sheffield United side.

The Sky Blues have tasted defeat in their last two league matches, leaving them six points behind Luton Town in sixth.

Interestingly, the Sky Blues have not been beaten by a side who are currently occupying the top five places this season and will be hoping to use that to their advantage tomorrow.

Sitting in fifth place, Paul Heckingbottom has done an excellent job with the Blades since taking charge in late November.

Since his appointment, his side have averaged 2.13 PPG, which is promotion-winning form.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Blades will continue their excellent recent form and win this game 2-1.

The verdict

Coventry are entering ‘must-wing’ territory if they are to go on and secure a play-off spot in what remains of this season, especially with a lot of their promotion-chasing rivals hitting form at the right time.

The Sky Blues lacked cutting edge and a clinical touch against Luton on Tuesday evening, something they will need to rediscover quickly if they are to remain part of the pack.

However, the Blades come into this game after a draw and a defeat on their travels, without scoring in both of those games too.

A competitive and well-contested game is likely to play out at the Coventry Building Society tomorrow, with Prutton’s 2-1 prediction being one that is hard to argue with.