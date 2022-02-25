David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Coventry City vs Preston North End

Coventry City will be looking to strengthen their play-off push when they welcome Preston North End to the Coventry Building Society Arena tomorrow afternoon.

The Sky Blues sit three points and three places outside of the top-six positions, winning three of their last four matches to keep them well in the race.

Coventry have proven to be tough opposition on home soil this season, averaging 1.88 PPG when hosting.

Ryan Lowe has helped improve performances and the general mood at Preston this season, with the Lancashire club still possessing an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Coventry man Wesley Jobello ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

Preston are unbeaten in their last four away trips and face the Sky Blues after a strong showing against Nottingham Forest.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will edge this battle 2-1.

The verdict

Coventry are starting to show good form at an appropriate time, and whilst they spent the early stages of the season battling away inside the play-offs, they are in just their second season back in the Championship.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last three home games and it is expected that their form at the Coventry Building Society could be pivotal as they chase down a play-off spot.

Preston were unlucky not to come away with all three points against Forest during the week, but they will take great confidence from their continuation of improving performance levels.

Whilst both sides will view this as a winnable one, this one playing out as a 1-1 draw seems a good assessment.