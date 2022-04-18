David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Cardiff City vs Luton Town

Looking to strengthen their position within the Championship play-off positions, Luton Town visit Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Hatters, who have lost all five of their matches against the Bluebirds since their second-tier return, will be eager to put an end to this poor run of results.

Nathan Jones’ side have picked up 11 points from their last six games, following an entertaining 1-0 victory over high-flying Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Picking up 13 points from their last seven, Cardiff are looking to finish this season as strongly as possible, with the view of giving themselves a platform to build upon for the next campaign.

Steve Morison has helped transform the mood around the Welsh club, with excitement certainly building up regarding next year.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Hatters will win 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon.

The verdict

The Hatters have enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign thus far, particularly impressing when responding to setbacks, which is what Friday’s victory over Forest will be categorised as, after a disappointing loss to Huddersfield Town four days before.

Luton will also be hoping to break their unwanted record against the Bluebirds, with the Welsh club getting the better of the Hatters in each of their last five clashes.

Cardiff have shown some impressive signs in 2022 and will certainly be tough opposition for the Hatters, however, if Luton want to achieve something spectacular this season, these are the kind of games they should go on to win.