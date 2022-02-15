David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Cardiff City vs Coventry City

Despite sitting as low down in the table as 20th, Cardiff City still hold a 12-point advantage over Peterborough United in 22nd.

The Bluebirds had won their last three league matches before they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Millwall at the weekend.

Beating Nottingham Forest at their South Wales home, before convincingly sweeping aside Peterborough in their latest home game, fans will be hoping that the Cardiff City Stadium could be becoming somewhat of a fortress.

Still looking to trouble the play-off positions, Coventry will be seeking all three points from their trip to Cardiff.

Mark Robins’ side currently sit in 12th and are five points from sixth spot, however, they possess at least a game in hand on the majority of their play-off chasing counterparts.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the visitors will run out as 2-1 winners.

The verdict

This clash has all the makings to be a very tight-contested affair at the Cardiff City Stadium, with both teams perhaps viewing this as a good chance of three points.

The hosts have been revitalised under Steve Morison and got some good deals done during the January transfer window.

Looking purely at performances, Coventry have been quite impressive all season, that is despite a dip in form as 2021 came to a close.

Remaining part of the play-off hunt, the Sky Blues will now be looking to inflict further pressure on the existing play-off occupiers.

Pushed for an answer, it is hard to look past a draw.