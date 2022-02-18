David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest tonight in what promises to be an exciting clash on the south coast.

The Cherries come into tonight’s clash after securing three straight victories to bolster their chances of automatic promotion, whilst the Reds are continuing to knock on the door of the play-offs.

Edging past Blackpool through two late goals last time out, the Cherries will be striving to extend their gap in second place against Steve Cooper’s side.

Forest find themselves two points shy of the much-desired play-offs, picking up 13 points in their last six games.

Cooper has helped convert Forest from relegation contenders to play-off chasers so far this season, lifting spirits and expectations around The City Ground.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this could be an entertaining affair, opting for a 2-2 scoreline.

The verdict

This is set to be a really entertaining game with two highly ambitious clubs gunning for all three points at The Vitality Stadium.

A victory for both will mean a lot in the context of their respective seasons, whilst either side dropping points will give the teams nearby a big boost ahead of their games tomorrow.

Bournemouth recruited very well at the end of January and it was a signal of their intent to go on and secure Premier League football once again.

However, Forest have competed brilliantly since Cooper has taken over, with their recent victories in the FA Cup against Premier League opposition proving just how much progress they have made.