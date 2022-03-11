David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Blackpool vs Swansea City

Blackpool will be looking to secure a third successive Championship victory when Swansea City visit Bloomfield Road tomorrow afternoon.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a strong first season back in the second-tier and will now be striving to secure a top half finish.

Blackpool’s coastal home has been a relatively difficult place for travelling teams this season, especially against sides in the bottom half.

Striving to get back to winning ways after a midweek 5-1 loss to league leaders Fulham, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign for Russell Martin’s side.

The Swans have shown glimpses of brilliance during this season, however, they have not been able to do it on a regular basis.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will run out as 2-0 winners at Bloomfield Road.

The verdict

Neil Critchley has done an excellent job with his Blackpool side already this season, and with the play-off seemingly out of reach, he will be starting to assess his options, in order to best prepare the Lancashire club for the rigours of next season.

With Swansea looking confined to another Championship season, it is a similar story for Martin and his side, and in his second season at the club, the pressure on challenging for promotion will be ramped up.

It will be no surprise to see Blackpool win this game, given their recent form and their record at their home ground against bottom half opposition.

However, Swansea will be no pushovers, and if they can quickly eliminate their midweek defeat from their minds, then they have every chance of succeeding.