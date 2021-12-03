David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Blackburn Rovers will be striving to strengthen their position in the Championship play-offs when Lancashire rivals Preston North End visit Ewood Park tomorrow.

Rovers have responded tremendously well after a freak 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham last month, accumulating 10 points from a possible 12 since.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit two points clear of Stoke City in seventh, in what is proving to be a really tight season in and around the play-off positions.

Preston will travel with confidence after picking up 10 points from their last six games, with the latest clash ending as a 1-1 draw with league leaders Fulham.

However, the Lilywhites are still averaging less than a point a game away from Deepdale this season.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this will finish as a 2-2 draw.

The verdict

The two Lancashire clubs meet in a season where both managers have found themselves under pressure, and whilst both have shown good form in recent weeks, it appears that this pressure on both has not entirely been lifted.

Blackburn have surprised many by their strong start to the season, especially with the likes of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott departing.

Preston, who are sitting in 17th place, are now closer to the play-off positions than they are from the bottom three, with their latest run of form bolstering the mood around Deepdale somewhat.

It will be no surprise to see Blackburn win this one because of their recent form and potential when going forward, but equally, a cagey draw is also a real possibility.