David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Barnsley vs Cardiff City

Barnsley will be hoping to bolster their chances of survival when they welcome Cardiff City to Oakwell tomorrow evening.

The Tykes have lost their last four league games and are without a Championship victory in their last 11, form that has forced them to the foot of the second-tier standings.

Poya Asbaghi has picked up a mere three points as Barnsley manager with the 36-year-old overseeing 10 of their Championship clashes thus far.

Cardiff will be hoping to build on Sunday’s impressive 2-1 victory at home to Forest, a win that takes them six points clear of Peterborough United in 22nd.

The Bluebirds completed some good bits of business during January and will be looking to use the new year as a turning point.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Cardiff will return to South Wales with all three points, via a 2-0 victory.

The verdict

Barnsley are in serious trouble of being relegated back to League One this season and they appear to be crashing towards that expectation.

They have struggled all season to score goals and they have just two victories to their name, with Poya Asbaghi yet to experience three points as Barnsley boss.

Cardiff secured an excellent win on Sunday with Jordan Hugill already off the mark.

They may have lost the likes of Kieffer Moor and Ryan Giles, however, they have brought in players like Tommy Doyle, Uche Ikpeazu, Jordan Hugill and Cody Drameh, with all four possessing the quality that is required.