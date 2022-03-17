David Prutton issues QPR v Peterborough prediction after midweek losses

Writing in his Prutton Predicts column for Sky Sports, EFL presenter David Prutton has explained that he is backing Queens Park Rangers to get back to winning ways this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops travelled to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in the second tier and found themselves short on luck, with them seeing Andre Gray’s opening goal eventually counting for very little as Forest hit three in the second half, with David Marshall joining Seny Dieng on the injury list.

Peterborough, meanwhile, saw their survival hopes take another dent with them losing late on against Swansea City at home on Wednesday night.

He said:

“It was a disappointing midweek for QPR, as they took the lead at Nottingham Forest but eventually succumbed to defeat. It leaves them in a precarious position in the play-off place with so many sides in the mix.

“Peterborough are slipping away. It is looking ominous for them at the bottom of the table. They might give QPR a good run, but I just can’t see them getting anything in west London.

“2-1.”

The Verdict

QPR have got enough about them to ride through this current up and down patch that they are on but they certainly cannot afford too many more slip ups given the league standings.

However, Peterborough are struggling right down at the bottom and it seems as though the safe bet should be on the R’s.

