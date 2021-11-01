David Prutton issues prediction for Nottingham Forest’s midweek clash with Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest return to home soil on Tuesday evening after a trip to the capital at the weekend, but it’s a place where everything came unstuck last week.

The Reds were on a brilliant run of form under new head coach Steve Cooper – that was until Fulham visited the City Ground and drubbed them 4-0.

Some of the goals were all their own doing but it was a convincing victory for the Cottagers and the first sign of fragilities in the Forest team since Cooper was appointed.

They have a chance to get back to winning ways though after drawing against Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening, and they face a Sheffield United side coming off the back of a loss to Blackpool at Bramall Lane this past weekend.

The Blades are showing major signs of inconsistency after back-to-back home defeats and the pressure is mounting on Slavisa Jokanovic to turn things around quickly and to get involved in the promotion race.

Former Forest midfielder turned EFL pundit David Prutton has had his say on the upcoming fixture on Trentside and he believes his former club is going to come out on top.

“That was a huge point for Nottingham Forest at QPR on Friday night. Suddenly it puts an entirely different spin on a week that could have seen them reeling from back-to-back defeats,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions column.

“Sheffield United, as I’ve said before, just cannot build any momentum this season.

“They were expected to be right up there in terms of automatic promotion, but with the form of the top sides that already looks out of reach. I think it could be another defeat here for them, too. 2-0.”

The Verdict

I wouldn’t be so sure that it will be a comfortable Forest win based on what we saw from them last Sunday.

Before that Fulham encounter I would have struggled to back anyone to get a result against the Tricky Trees, but now they look slightly more vulnerable before.

It also depends on which Blades side turns up – if it’s the one that faced Millwall and Blackpool then it could very well be an easy win for Steve Cooper’s side.

But there has been other matches where they look clinical in-front of goal so their firepower could get the better of the Forest defence – I’ll sit on the fence and go with a draw.