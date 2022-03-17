David Prutton issues prediction for Millwall’s trip to Stoke City

Millwall travel to Stoke City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

The Lions have certainly had a good few weeks and find themselves firmly in the play-off race, with Benik Afobe among the goals against Huddersfield earlier this week, as he bagged two well-taken goals.

Stoke, meanwhile, have lost their way lately in the Sky Bet Championship and after promising a great deal at the start of the season, they now look set for a mid-table finish.

They lost to Cardiff City earlier this week in the league and Prutton is of the opinion that the formbook will be followed this weekend when the Potters host the Lions.

Writing for Sky Sports, the EFL presenter is backing a 1-0 win for the London club.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton here, unfortunately for Stoke fans.

Whilst Millwall still have so much to play for this season in the second tier, Stoke’s campaign has fizzled out and that is a shame for them.

That said, Stoke could be a dangerous animal with nothing to lose but Millwall are in good form and they’ll be eager to build on a good win over Huddersfield with another vicrory.