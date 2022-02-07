David Prutton issues prediction for Derby County’s clash with Hull City

After another turbulent few days off the field, Derby County will be hoping to put things right on the pitch when Hull City rock up to Pride Park on Tuesday night.

It could be fair to say that the goings-on at boardroom level have taken all the headlines in the past week with ex-Rams owner Mel Morris – the man responsible for putting the club into administration – breaking his long silence to fire back at Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson.

Wayne Rooney though must get his players to get on the winning path once again on the pitch to kick-start their relegation escape after a run of three matches without a victory.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

The visiting Tigers though will be looking to get back to winning ways themselves after succumbing to a well-organised Preston North End side at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon thanks to Cameron Archer’s goal.

It was Shota Arveladze’s first defeat as Hull boss after getting off to the best possible start with a win over Swansea City last week, but Sky Sports pundit and former Nottingham Forest and Leeds midfielder David Prutton cannot split the two sides and is going for a 1-1 draw.

“A weekend without a game will probably have done Derby some good with their thin squad and the relentless schedule of late,” Prutton said on his predictions podcast for Sky Sports.

“They battled again for so long at Huddersfield last Wednesday night but just came unstuck at the end with the 10 men.

“Hull’s winning run came to an abrupt end at home to Preston on Saturday.

“It is important they bounce back now to keep the positive mood going with the new ownership and management.

“I can’t see them losing here, but I can’t see them winning either.”

The Verdict

Both sides need an important three points here for differing reasons.

With recent performances, Hull will believe that they can easily climb out of the relegation scrap and into a safe mid-table position, and then they can build for next season.

Derby though are even more desperate for a win to get their great escape back on track, knowing that Peterborough United directly above them have two games in hand.

For some reason though I can see Derby nicking this in a narrow victory simply because at home they seem to be a different animal with the fans on their side.