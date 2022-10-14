David Prutton issues prediction for Bristol City’s clash with Millwall

Following a run of five matches without a victory in Championship action, Bristol City got back to winning ways on Wednesday evening against Preston North End through an unlikely source.

Centre-back Rob Atkinson was at the double at Ashton Gate as he headed in from two different set-pieces to make sure that the Robins came away with all three points against the Lilywhites, in a result which took them up to 11th in the table.

They potentially face a tougher test though once again at home this Saturday when Gary Rowett’s Millwall side make the trip down the M4 to go toe-to-toe with Nigel Pearson’s men.

The Lions on their best day are a tricky customer for any Championship side to handle, but they have been wildly inconsistent so far this season, with five wins, two draws and six defeats from 13 matches.

Millwall are also yet to win away from home this season, but that could all be about to change, especially in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton, who has tipped the Londoners to record a 2-0 success against City on Saturday afternoon in his Sky Sports predictions column.

The Verdict

This is one of those Championship fixtures that could literally swing either way.

Bristol City’s form at home has been generally solid, whilst Millwall’s record on the road has been patchy, with no wins to their name yet.

However, Rowett’s men have been showing more promising signs recently, and now that Zian Flemming has settled into English football, he could be a real threat in future matches as well.

Both clubs have sharp-shooting forwards at their disposal, so this could be a high-scoring draw when it’s all said and done.