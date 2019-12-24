David Prutton issues prediction for Barnsley v West Brom clash

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on West Bromwich Albion’s trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Boxing Day.

The Baggies were unable to take all three points against Brentford at the Hawthorns on Saturday but their 1-1 draw saw them extend their lead at the top of the Championship, following Leeds United’s loss to Fulham.

At the half-way point in the season, Slaven Bilic’s men are in a commanding position at the top of the table but they will want to ensure they do not get complacent.

A trip to Oakwell is no easy feat at the moment, as Gerhard Struber has galvanised the Tykes. Barnsley won consecutive games for the first time all season by beating Millwall 2-1 on Saturday and will be high on confidence ahead of Thursday’s game.

There were perhaps unlucky not to beat West Brom under Adam Murray back in November, with Matheus Pereira’s late equaliser ensuring that the points were shared.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that the Baggies will have just enough to take all three points on Thursday–suggesting the game will end in a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

He explained: “Are Barnsley fans starting to believe they can stay up now? Gerhard Struber has really turned things around and now they are just a point from safety heading into Boxing Day.

“West Brom have been held twice in their last three games, but are still unbeaten in a long time and have 11 points between themselves and third. If they do keep dropping points, though, then that gap with close up quickly… but I think they’ll get back to winning ways at Oakwell.”

That result could see the Baggies extend their lead further at the top, should Leeds slip up against Preston North End, while a win for Barnsley may see them climb out of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

It’s tough to disagree with Prutton on this one. Barnsley have been very impressive over the last few weeks, but West Brom are top of the league for a reason.

I can’t see Barnsley being able to deal with what the Baggies have to offer going forward, so you’d imagine they will have need to score two or three to get a result.

Whichever way it goes, it certainly looks set to be an enthralling game.