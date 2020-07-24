David Prutton issues prediction as Swansea City v Brentford play-off clash looms

Brentford will be looking to pick themselves up off the canvas after missing out on automatic promotion this week when they travel to Swansea City for the first-leg of the play-off semi-finals on Sunday.

Thomas Frank’s side spilled two opportunities to overtake West Brom and are now facing a play-off semi-final with Swansea, who crashed into the top-six in dramatic fashion on Wednesday evening at the expense of Nottingham Forest.

On Sunday, the pair face each other at the Liberty Stadium as the Championship play-offs begin.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Swansea City players wear?

1 of 14 Andre Ayew. 20 22

In his weekly predictions with Sky Sports, David Prutton has predicted that the pair will play out a 1-1 draw in Wales: “Well, the final day of the regular season certainly exceeded expectations and Swansea were one of the biggest benefactors, finishing inside the top six for the first time since mid-January at the expense of Nottingham Forest.

“Though I feel for Forest, they had recorded too many draws towards the end, whereas Steve Cooper’s men kicked on and lost just twice and even then it was only by a single goal each time.

“Brentford will no doubt be feeling a bit gutted after coming so close to automatic promotion for a second time inside a week and passing up the opportunity after that defeat to Barnsley. Thomas Frank continues to insist his side take their promotion push one game at a time but I think they’ll be up for this against a side who will fancy their chances. I think this first leg will end all square, setting up a tense finale at Griffin Park.”

Earlier in the season, Brentford got the better of Swansea on two occasions, with Frank’s side impressive.

They put Steve Cooper’s Swans to the sword in October to win 3-0, whilst their meeting on Boxing Day in West London was a 3-1 victory for the Bees.

The Verdict

It’s going to be interesting to see how Swansea go on this weekend after crashing into the play-offs.

They will, undoubtedly, be on a high, whilst they are catching Brentford at a good time after they missed out on the top-two.

Earlier in the season, Brentford were too good, but this is the play-offs and that goes out of the window.

Our prediction? Swansea win.

Thoughts? Let us know!