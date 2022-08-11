David Prutton issues prediction as Sunderland clash with QPR

Sunderland‘s extremely positive start to the 2022-23 season came to a shuddering halt at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, losing 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

However, having made 11 changes to his side that lost out to the Owls, including no out-and-out striker in the starting line-up, Alex Neil will not be too disheartened about being eliminated from a competition in what could be seen as a distraction.

Their opening two league fixtures have been a positive step though, having drew their opening game with Coventry City at the Stadium of Light before securing three points in the road with a 3-2 win over Bristol City.

They are back on home soil this weekend as Queens Park Rangers, fresh off last weekend’s success over promotion candidates Middlesbrough, make the long journey up to Wearside.

Like Sunderland, the R’s exited the EFL Cup at the hands of Charlton Athletic, and they currently have three points after two Championship matches to their name.

And if Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is to be correct with his prediction, then they will head back to London with another point on the board, as the ex-Nottingham Forest and Leeds midfielder has predicted a 2-2 thriller between the two clubs this weekend.

The Verdict

This will be a tough test for both sides to see where they are really at.

Having not had a single shot on target on the opening day of the season against Blackburn Rovers, not many people expected QPR to put three goals past Middlesbrough.

The return of Chris Willock though will have been a major factor in that, and he could be a real danger to Sunderland’s back-line this weekend along with Ilias Chair.

Sunderland have their own sharp-shooter though in the form of Ellis Simms following his brace last weekend against Bristol City – there could be plenty of goals in this one.