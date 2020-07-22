David Prutton issues prediction as Nottingham Forest look to secure play-off place v Stoke

Sky Sports David Prutton has issued his verdict on the Nottingham Forest’s final day clash with Stoke City, predicting the game will end as a 1-1 draw.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side welcome the Potters to the City Ground knowing that a point will confirm their place in the Championship play-offs.

Stoke are safe from relegation and could only realistically climb as high as 16th in the table but have proven themselves stumbling blocks for clubs higher up the table recently – as Brentford can attest to.

The Reds will undoubtedly be keen to claim all three points against Michael O’Neill’s side and build some momentum heading into the play-offs.

Forest edged a five-goal thriller when these two sides last met at the Bet365 Stadium in September but, writing for the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted this one will end even.

He has suggested it will a much lower scoring occasion at the City Ground this evening and that the game will finish a 1-1 draw.

That would be enough to see Forest secure a top-six finish but it could mean they drop down into sixth – meaning they face whoever finishes third in the Championship in the play-off semi-final.

The Verdict

I’m not sure about this one, if I’m honest.

Yes, Stoke have looked in good form of recent with O’Neill’s impact on the side clear to see but they’ve got nothing to play for now and I think we could see Forest end their rut ahead of the play-offs.

Lamouchi’s side will know that dropping out of the top six is still a very real possibility and I think that’ll spur them on to victory.