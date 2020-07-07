David Prutton issues prediction as Leeds United prepare for Stoke City clash

Leeds United will be hoping to move one step closer towards the Premier League on Thursday night, as they prepare to take on Stoke City at Elland Road.

The Whites defeated Blackburn Rovers by three goals to one at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich, seeing them return to winning ways in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side now sit six points clear of third with five matches remaining this term, and a win would see them move even closer to realising their dream of a Premier League return.

On Thursday evening, they take on a Stoke side desperate for wins at the wrong end of the Championship table.

Michael O’Neill’s side have endured a strange run of form of late, losing 3-0 to Wigan Athletic in midweek before defeating Barnsley 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

That massive win saw O’Neill’s men move up to 18th in the league table, but they still only sit two points clear of relegation, therefore another three points would help ease their relegation fears.

It’s a big game for both sides for very different reasons, so what does Sky Sports pundit David Prutton think? The former Leeds man has predicted a 2-1 home win for his former side.

He said: “Blackburn away is one of the games that the sides chasing Leeds would have hoped to see them slip up in, but it was a convincing win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, taking them one step closer to promotion.

“Stoke have had a topsy-turvy week. They were awful against Wigan, then brilliant in beating Barnsley. If Michael O’Neill’s side from the weekend turns up they could cause Leeds some real problems, although I think the home side will have enough to claim the victory.”

The Verdict

I would back Leeds to pick up another win in their quest for Premier League football on Thursday.

Stoke are far too hit and miss for my liking, and their season was summed up after falling to two lacklustre defeats to Middlesbrough and Wigan, before absolutely thumping Barnsley at the weekend.

Leeds’ intensity and quality should be too much for them here, and I predict a 2-0 win for Bielsa’s side.