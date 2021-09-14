David Prutton issues prediction as Coventry City host Cardiff City

Coventry City have made a strong impression on this season’s Championship and currently occupy a play-off spot.

The Sky Blues, who now have four Championship wins to their name this campaign, were 2-0 winners on Saturday against Middlesbrough, thanks to second half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn.

Cardiff will also come into tomorrow night’s contest with confidence, after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with 19-year-old Rubin Colwill netting both.

Coventry have won all three of their home games thus far, and are enjoying a productive return to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Cardiff, who are just a point below the high-flying Sky Blues, are yet to taste defeat on the road, picking up seven points on their travels thus far.

EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Coventry will run out 2-1 winners over their South Walian opponents tomorrow evening.

The verdict

Coventry have been terrific on home soil this season, and with the front two scoring on Saturday, they will be confident of continuing their impressive home form Wednesday.

Cardiff have proven to be tough opponents this season, showing excellent character against Peterborough United and Forest on Sunday to return to Wales with an additional four points.

Despite an impressive start to the campaign, Coventry have scored the fewest goals in the top half, whilst Cardiff are a side that have consistently shown how strong they are defensively in recent seasons.

For that reason, a 1-1 draw, or a 1-0 win, either way, seems the likely scoreline.

