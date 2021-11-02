David Prutton issues prediction as Cardiff City prepare for QPR clash

Cardiff City ended a run of eight straight defeats with an entertaining 3-3 draw with Stoke City at the weekend.

The Bluebirds, who managed to score just one goal in the eight point-less games, found themselves 3-0 down at the break against The Potters.

However, three goals in six minutes, with Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill all getting on the scoresheet, brought some positivity back to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The R’s also come into this contest after a draw, with a late Jack Colback equaliser condemning Mark Warburton’s side to a 1-1 draw.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Cardiff City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 James Collins Yes No

QPR are currently two points outside the Championship play-off positions and will be targeting a return with a win at Cardiff.

The R’s are currently the joint second-highest goalscorer in the division and will be hoping that they have too much attacking firepower for tomorrow’s opposition.

Issuing his score prediction on his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has gone with a 2-2 draw.

The verdict

QPR were a fancied outfit for promotion, or at least the play-offs at the start of the season, and whilst that is still well within their reach, they have struggled to show the form required in recent weeks.

The R’s still do have quality all over the pitch, and they have strength-in-depth, which are two reasons why most will still expect them to be competing in and around the play-offs as this season progresses.

Cardiff will come into this match with confidence after such an incredible fightback against a Stoke side who are also knocking around the play-off positions but have still picked up a mere point in their last nine games.