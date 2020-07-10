David Prutton issues prediction as Cardiff City gear up for Fulham trip

Two top-six contenders in Fulham and Cardiff City meet at Craven Cottage this weekend, with both sides desperate for a win ahead of the final four games of the season.

Fulham boosted their hopes of a top-six finish with a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Nottingham Forest in midweek, with Harry Arter scoring the game’s only goal at the City Ground.

That win, along with a late 1-0 victory over Birmingham City at the weekend, has seen them climb up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table, 10 points clear of sixth.

Do these 11 celebrities support Fulham or not?

1 of 11 Actor Hugh Grant is a Fulham fan. True False

Cardiff, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible, after losing 3-2 to Blackburn Rovers in South Wales on Tuesday evening.

Neil Harris’ side still sit sixth in the league table, but they sit only one point clear of seventh, with Swansea, Preston and Derby all chasing them.

A win is massive for both sides, so what does David Prutton think? The Sky Sports pundit has predicted a 2-2 draw in London.

He said: “Three wins on the spin for Fulham, and they will have Aleksandar Mitrovic back after his ban to boost their attacking line. It may be a little late for the top two, but they are playing themselves into some form before the play-offs.

“Cardiff opened the door for the chasing pack by losing to Blackburn on Tuesday night. Maybe the nerves are starting to kick in? This is a good chance for them to put their stamp on sixth ahead of the rest of the sides this weekend, but I think it will be a draw at Craven Cottage.”

The Verdict

This is a big game for both sides this weekend, but I’d argue that is bigger for Cardiff, whose place in the top-six is not yet confirmed.

They need to bounce back after losing to Blackburn in midweek – their first defeat since the season’s restart – and a trip to Craven Cottage is a tough one.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic returning for Fulham, too, this could be a timely boost for Scott Parker and his side, and I can see them winning this weekend.