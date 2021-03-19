David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Swansea City’s clash with Cardiff City

Swansea City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they return to action this weekend.

The Swans were beaten by promotion-chasing rivals AFC Bournemouth in midweek, which means they’re now sat third in the second-tier standings, and three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

It won’t be an easy task to get back to winning ways this weekend though, as they prepare to take on rivals Cardiff City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Steve Cooper’s side.

The Bluebirds have shown much-needed improvement in recent weeks under the management of Mick McCarthy, as they’re now sat ninth in the Championship table, and five points adrift of the play-off positions.

Swansea ran out 2-0 winners in the first fixture between the two teams, with Jamal Lowe netting a brace as Joe Ralls was dismissed for Cardiff back in December 2020.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton couldn’t separate the teams in his weekly predictions, and felt as though both sides will play out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday evening.

“We’ve seen the last couple of Swansea games on Sky and you can’t argue that Bournemouth deserved to win in midweek, even though Swansea were in the game.

“The Swans may be looking a little tired, and Cardiff could be running out of a little steam under Mick McCarthy. Although it is only three without a win. This one is as nicely balanced as you can wish for, and I fancy an entertaining draw.”

The Verdict:

I can see Swansea having enough about them to win this one.

The Swans were poor against AFC Bournemouth, and Steve Cooper will know that this is one of their most important matches of the season so far, and not just from a fans perspective.

They need points to challenge for a spot in the automatic promotion places, but they certainly won’t have it all their way at the weekend.

Cardiff have promotion ambitions of their own, and still have an outside chance of challenging for a place in the play-off positions, so they’ll provide Swansea with a real test on Saturday evening.