David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Stoke City’s clash with Bristol City

Bristol City will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance before the international break, which came at the ideal time for Nigel Pearson’s side.

The Robins were beaten 2-0 by relegation-threatened Rotherham United at Ashton Gate, which meant that they only have one win to their name from their last five league matches, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

Pearson’s men are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

They’re set to return to action on Good Friday when they take on Stoke City at Ashton Gate, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

Stoke will be hopeful of putting a run of positive results together in the near future, with the Potters sat 11th in the second-tier standings, and ten points adrift of the play-off places with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Michael O’Neill’s side beat struggling Derby County in their most recent match before the international break, with Jacob Brown scoring the winner for the Potters with 16 minutes remaining of the game.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that both teams will play out a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate on Good Friday.

A win for Stoke could see them edge closer to the play-offs, whereas a defeat could all but end their late push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t surprise me if Stoke snuck a win in this one.

The Potters haven’t been at their best in recent months, but they have got players in their squad that can cause Bristol City a number of problems.

The Robins weren’t anywhere near good enough in their last match against Rotherham United, and confidence certainly won’t be flowing in their squad at the moment after that defeat to the Millers.

It’s going to be a well-contested battle at Ashton Gate though, that’s for sure.