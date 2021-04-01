David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Watford

Nine cup finals are on the horizon for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls desperately look to cling onto their Championship status.

Wednesday travel to promotion-chasing Watford on Good Friday, hoping to pull off another upset and pick up another massive win on the road.

Before the international break, goals from Jordan Rhodes helped Wednesday record a huge 2-1 away win over local rivals Barnsley, giving their hopes of surviving the drop a boost. They still sit six points adrift of safety in 23rd place, though.

On Friday, they take on an even tougher outfit in Watford, who are looking to make it 10 wins from their last 11 games.

Xisco Munoz’s side are embarking on a tremendous run of form, and sit six points clear of third after beating Birmingham City 3-0 last time out.

It promises to be an interesting affair at Vicarage Road, so what does Sky Sports’ David Prutton predict? The former Wednesday midfielder has gone with a 2-0 home win.

He said: “Watford are in imperious form and it will be interesting to see if they can keep their momentum going after the international break following five straight wins.

“The break probably came at the wrong time for Wednesday, too. They had finally got back to winning ways, but even with their improved level of performance, this is a big ask for Darren Moore’s side. I can’t see much past a home win.”

The Verdict

Wednesday did well to pick up such a vital win at Barnsley, but I can’t see them being able to replicate that on Friday.

Watford are so deadly going forward and are a class above most teams at this level, and their home form is tremendous this season.

I just cannot see them slipping up here, even after having nearly two weeks off due to the international break.

I’d also go with a comfortable home win, but Wednesday will feel a lot more confident after their last result.