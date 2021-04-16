David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Reading’s clash with Cardiff City on Friday night

Reading will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed win on Friday evening, when they return to action at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals have struggled for a consistent run of positive results since the turn of the New Year, and dropped out of the top-six last weekend, after a defeat to high-flying Watford at Vicarage Road.

Veljko Paunovic’s side are now sat seventh in the Championship table, and find themselves five points adrift of the play-off positions, which will make for frustrating reading for the club’s supporters.

They’re set to take on Cardiff City on Friday in front of the Sky Sports cameras, and will be eager to pick up three points to keep the pressure on sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and has predicted that the Royals will run out 2-1 winners at the Madejski Stadium on Friday evening.

“It seems like it’s been a very quick turnaround from when Reading looked a sure thing for the top six. Now there is a bit of a gap between themselves and the play-offs.

“Cardiff are out of the hunt now, but that’s not to say they’ve got nothing to lose on Friday evening, because Mick McCarthy will want to end the season on a high. Having said that, I think the Royals need the points more, and that will drive them to victory.”

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Prutton here.

Reading haven’t been at their best in recent weeks, and will know that they simply have to pick up three points from this game if they’re to stand a chance in finishing in the play-offs this term.

Cardiff are somewhat going through the motions from now until the end of the season, as they haven’t really got anything to play for, as the play-offs look well out of their reach.

I can see Reading running out comfortable winners in this one.