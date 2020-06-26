David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s match with Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up a crucial three points to strengthen their grip on a spot in the Championship play-offs this weekend.

The Reds are set to take on relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at The City Ground on Saturday, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up a win from.

Danny Cowley’s side are currently sat 20th in the Championship table, and are just a single point clear of the relegation zone with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Whereas Forest will be eager to get back to winning ways, having been denied three points in their last game in stoppage time as Connor Wickham headed home a late equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts going into the game, and predicted a 2-0 win for Sabri Lamouchi’s side on the day.

“That late goal they conceded at Sheffield Wednesday probably put an end to Nottingham Forest’s slim hopes of automatic promotion this season. They now need to focus on making sure they hold on to a play-off spot.

“Huddersfield were really poor against Wigan last week and it is a result which has left them right back in the relegation mix. Forest don’t always do well at home against teams who sit in, but they should have enough to win this one.”

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Prutton here.

Forest will be eager to get back to winning ways this weekend after dropping points against Sheffield Wednesday in their last match.

Huddersfield haven’t been good enough for the majority of this season, and with Forest still having something to play for this season, I can’t see any other result apart from a win for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

If they’re to be taken seriously by their promotion rivals, then this is the sort of game that they simply have to be winning.