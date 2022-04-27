David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Middlesbrough’s showdown with Cardiff City tonight

Middlesbrough will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Championship tonight when they host Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium.

As a result of a run of five games without a victory, Boro have lost ground in the race for a play-off place to Sheffield United.

Currently five points behind the Blades, Middlesbrough know that a defeat to Cardiff this evening could all-but end their hopes of extending their season past the 46-game mark.

The Bluebirds have also failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in recent weeks as they have lost four of their last five league games.

After suffering narrow defeats at the hands of Hull City and Luton Town, the Bluebirds would have been hoping to get back on track in their meeting with the Blades last weekend.

However, a second-half header from Iliman Ndiaye sealed all three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Bramall Lane.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, pundit David Prutton has predicted that the game will end in a 1-1.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “It has been such a poor run of form for Middlesbrough at just the wrong time.

“Five without a win has seen their play-off hopes hanging by a thread, and anything but a win on Wednesday night and it’s surely all over.

Only die-hard Middlesbrough supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Riverside Stadium higher or lower than 36,000 Higher Lower

“Cardiff seem to be on an early holiday judging by their recent results. It has been three pretty disappointing defeats in a row, and that run of form bodes well for Boro.

“But I just have a suspicion that could turn on Wednesday night and they could get something.”

The Verdict

When you consider that both sides have been struggling for form, it is hardly a surprise that Prutton believes that tonight’s game will end in a draw.

For Middlesbrough’s sake, they will be determined to defy Prutton’s prediction by securing a crucial victory in the race for the play-offs.

Middlesbrough will need the likes of Isaiah Jones, Riley McGree and Jonny Howson to be firing on all cylinders if they are to overcome the threat posed by Cardiff.

Jones has provided an impressive total of 10 direct goal contributions from his wing-back position in the Championship while McGree managed to find the back of the net in last Saturday’s draw with Swansea City.

As for Howson, he has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in the second-tier this season and knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level as he has played 364 games in this division during his career.