David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

Football pundit David Prutton has predicted that Huddersfield will claim a narrow win over Blackburn Rovers when they face off on Sunday afternoon.

The Terriers head into the game looking to keep themselves clear of the relegation zone as they sit 20th while Blackburn are looking like an outside shot for the play-offs as they sit just three points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.

Last time out, Huddersfield fell to a defeat at the hands of a resurgent Middlesbrough side in a very similar position to them. Blackburn have been in exceptional form under Tony Mowbray over the past month, climbing up the table towards the play-offs, having not tasted defeat since losing to Leeds United in early November.

The Rovers will feel disappointed that they couldn’t record another home victory as Birmingham City pegged them back, leaving the score at 1-1 after a penalty apiece.

They suffered a huge blow when they faced Wigan on Monday, though, when they lost top scorer Bradley Dack to a knee injury.

Both sides will fancy their chances of getting a much-needed victory at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, given the Terriers’ strong home form along with Blackburn’s formidable overall form in the league.

Ahead of the next round of fixtures, Sky Sports’ David Prutton has previewed the games and outlined his thoughts for the game at Kirkless on Sunday, claiming it will be a narrow 1-0 win for the hosts.

“It is one step forward and one step back for Huddersfield at the minute. They have a bit of breathing space over the bottom three still, but it won’t take long for that gap to disappear.

“Blackburn will be reeling from the news that Bradley Dack is set to be out for a long time That is such a blow for them because he is their talisman. I think Huddersfield could nick this one.”

The Verdict

It’s a tough game to call with both sides having good reasons to want to win and both having the credentials to do so.

Losing Dack to that injury is a huge blow to their play-off push, given his influence on the pitch but also what it does to the mindset of the rest of the playing squad.

It is most likely going to be a very cagey affair with both sides not wanting to lose, but with the quality both sides have in their ranks, it could easily swing either way on one moment.