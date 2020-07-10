David Prutton issues prediction ahead of crucial Preston v Nottm Forest clash

Working for Sky Sports in his regular prediction column, David Prutton has suggested that Nottingham Forest will edge Preston North End 2-1 in a big game up near the top of the league table.

North End have been in poor form since the restart and that has not helped their play-off hopes.

However, a win over Sheffield Wednesday in the week, coupled with Cardiff losing to Blackburn, has meant that they are still in with a shout of making the top six with four matches left to play.

For Forest, it’s a case of trying to bounce back after a loss to Fulham and the sooner they can do that the better chance they have of mathematically cementing a play-off spot.

With all that said, Prutton is going for a 2-1 win for the Reds, a result that would surely mean it’s just sixth place up for grabs in the table in the final games of the campaign.

The Verdict

Forest have been in better form than Preston since the restart, and should be further up in the play-offs than they are with them surrendering leads late on to both Derby and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bar their win over the Owls, meanwhile, Preston haven’t been at the races since the restart and you can perhaps see why Prutton has gone with this prediction.