David Prutton issues prediction ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Bournemouth

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Bournemouth to give their Championship play-off hopes another boost on Easter Monday, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Following their 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Good Friday, the Cherries go into their trip to Lancashire seventh in the Championship table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

Blackburn meanwhile, have won just one of their last 13 games following their 1-0 defeat at bottom side Wycombe earlier in the weekend, a run which has seen drop out of play-off contention and plummet to 15th in the second-tier standings.

It was Bournemouth who ran out 3-2 winners when these two teams met at The Vitality Stadium earlier in the season, with Arnaut Danjuma striking a late winner after Blackburn had twice come from behind to equalise.

Now, Prutton is tipping Bournemouth to repeat the trick when they make the long journey up to Ewood Park on Monday.

Writing in his regular predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, has tipped Jonathan Woodgate’s side to claim a 2-1 win at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

In all honesty, it is hard to really see any other result than a Bournemouth win here.

The Cherries come into this game in strong form having lost just one of their last six in the league, and have a clear incentive for victory in front of them in the play-off race.

By contrast, Blackburn are badly out of sorts at the minute, and it does feel rather hard to see where goals are going to come from at the minute, let alone points.

As a result, I would be rather surprised if the Cherries did not secure all three points to complete the double over Rovers and keep the pressure on the top six here on Monday.