David Prutton issues pre-match prediction ahead of Watford’s clash with Derby County

Watford will be looking to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals when they return to action on Friday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Hornets are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and are three points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 16 matches remaining in this year’s league campaign.

They’re set to take on relegation-threatened Derby County, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Xisco Munoz’s side.

Wayne Rooney’s side are just six points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, and will be hoping they can make it three consecutive wins in the second-tier, after beating Wycombe Wanderers in their most recent fixture in midweek.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the match, and predicted that the teams will play out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Friday evening.

“Two teams that are coming into this game in good form, and it should make for a cracking clash to start the weekend. Watford have had two very different types of wins this week, thumping Bristol City and then sneaking past Preston. But you need all kinds if you are going to get anywhere in this league.

“Derby have enjoyed two great wins and have given themselves a real gap above the relegation zone. They are still a long way from being out of danger, but I do fancy them to pick up another point on Friday night.”

The Verdict:

I can see Watford sneaking a win in this one.

The Hornets have shown much-needed improvement in their performances recently, and I think they’ll run out winners against Derby on Friday evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side will certainly fancy their chances of picking something up from this game, as they’re looking to pick up points themselves to survive in the Championship.

If Watford are to be taken seriously by their promotion rivals, then they need to be beating the teams that are lower-placed in the Championship.