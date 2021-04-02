David Prutton issues pre-match prediction ahead of Rotherham United’s visit to Millwall

Rotherham United will be hoping they can pick up much-needed points in the battle to survive in the Championship when they return to action on Good Friday.

The Millers beat Bristol City 2-0 in their last match before the international break, and will head into their game against Millwall full of confidence.

Paul Warne’s side are sat 22nd in the second-tier standings, and are three points adrift of Birmingham City, but have four matches in hand over the Blues.

Therefore, there won’t be a sense of immediate pressure on Rotherham, but they’ll fancy their chances of picking up three points against Millwall on Friday.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game on Good Friday, and predicted that Rotherham will run out narrow 2-1 winners in this one.

“Millwall’s inconsistency in recent weeks is probably a good example of why they find themselves in mid-table. But they are still improving under Gary Rowett and he will have half an eye on building for the next campaign already.

“Rotherham were excellent against Bristol City a couple of weeks ago. They are in such a strange situation because of the amount of games in hand they have. I think they will get off the blocks after the break with an important win.”

A win for Rotherham would see them move out of the relegation zone, but that might not last too long, with Birmingham City set to take on Swansea City in the late kick-off in the Championship.

The Verdict:

It’s going to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides.

Rotherham have impressed me in recent weeks, and I do think they’ll survive in the Championship this season with their matches in hand over the likes of Birmingham City.

Millwall have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but they did pick up a solid win over play-off chasing Middlesbrough in their most recent match, so they’ve shown they can pick up wins against the better teams in the division.

It really wouldn’t surprise me if this one ended in a draw.