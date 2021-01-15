David Prutton issues pre-match prediction ahead of Derby County’s clash with Rotherham United

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways when they return to action this weekend against Rotherham United.

The Rams were beaten by non-league side Chorley in the Third Round of the FA Cup, although the Championship side were forced to field their academy team due to off-the-field problems.

Derby are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table heading into their game against the Millers though, and Wayne Rooney will be eager to see his side put together a positive run of results as soon as possible.

There has been a worrying update on the potential takeover of the club recently, with rumours circulating that Derby will have to cash-in on some of their promising younger players to avoid administration.

The club’s supporters will be hoping that these off-the-field issues don’t have an impact on their performances on the pitch, as they head into an important stage of the season.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and predicted that both sides would play out a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

“A huge game near the bottom of the table. Both these sides start in the relegation zone and in real need of a win.

“The Chorley defeat won’t have much impact on Derby for obvious reasons. But the takeover talk and everything else going on behind the scenes may do. Rotherham lost at Everton but it was a morale-boosting FA Cup performance for them. I’ll back a draw here.”

Are these Derby County facts genuine or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Derby County were founded in 1884. True or false? True False

The Verdict:

I can see Derby sneaking a win in this one.

The Rams fielded their youth team due to off-the-field problems out of their hands, so you can’t judge them based off of that result in the FA Cup.

They’ll be eager to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities, and I think they’ve got enough quality to cause Rotherham United real problems this weekend.

The Millers have been struggling of late, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Derby run out winners here.