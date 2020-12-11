David Prutton issues pre-match prediction ahead of Coventry City’s visit to Wycombe Wanderers

Coventry City will be hoping they can build on some impressive recent showings under the management of Mark Robins in the Championship.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last six matches, and will head into their next match full of confidence after this recent upturn in results.

They’re sat 19th in the second-tier standings, and will fancy their chances of making it seven matches unbeaten with a positive result this weekend.

But they won’t have it all their way, as they prepare to take on relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

The Chairboys are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, but have shown improvement in recent weeks, despite still struggling at the wrong end of the league.

They’re winless in their last seven matches, but have picked up valuable draws against the likes of Brentford, Preston North End and Derby County, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

Coventry did the double over Gareth Ainsworth’s side last season, and they thrashed the Chairboys 4-1 in their last outing at Adams Park, so they’ll be eager to repeat that result this time round.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction ahead of the game, and thought that both sides will play out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Can you score full marks on this festive Coventry City quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20 When were Coventry City formed? 1883 1885 1887 1889

The Verdict:

I’m not sure I agree with him here.

Coventry have really impressed me in recent weeks, and I think they’ll run out narrow winners in their match against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

The Chairboys have shown much-needed improvement defensively as well recently, but I think the Sky Blues will cause them real problems at Adams Park.

I can see there being goals in this one, but I’ll go with a 2-1 win for Mark Robins’ side, as they look to make it seven matches unbeaten in the Championship.