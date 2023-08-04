Highlights Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Leicester City against Coventry City in their opening game of the Championship season.

Prutton acknowledges the challenges Leicester City has faced with big players leaving, but still expects them to be too strong for Coventry.

Coventry had a strong season last year, so Leicester's victory will be a significant test for both teams' promotion aspirations.

David Prutton has issued his prediction for Leicester City’s opening game of the new Championship campaign.

The Foxes make their return to the second division after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

Enzo Maresca will be looking to get off to a positive start to life as Leicester manager having taken the reins of the first team squad over the summer.

Big names have departed the King Power, such as Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, but the club have moved to bring in experienced heads such as Conor Coady and Harry Winks in their place.

Their opponents this weekend are Coventry City, who reached the play-off final in the previous term.

Mark Robins’ side also lost a key man in Viktor Gyokeres, but moved quickly to bring Ellis Simms into the club in his place.

What scoreline has David Prutton predicted for Leicester City v Coventry City?

Prutton has predicted a 2-0 win for Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

The EFL pundit expects a lot from new man Maresca and believes he can guide the team to a winning start to the campaign on Sunday.

“It has been a real summer of upheaval for Leicester City,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“The Premier League champions of 2016 and FA Cup winners of 2021 have certainly found themselves back in the Championship far sooner than they would have expected.

“James Maddison is gone, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and several others have also departed.

“Enzo Maresca is a highly-rated coach and has had the invaluable experience of working closely with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but has been handed a big job in steering a side that should be favourites for promotion back in the right direction.

“Coventry, meanwhile, will have to balance the disappointment of losing so cruelly on penalties in the play-off final with the pride of their achievement in getting there in the first place.

“Mark Robins has an excellent sense of perspective, and even after losing key man Viktor Gyokeres he will be optimistic. We have seen Aston Villa and Brentford in recent years lose one year in the play-off final before bouncing back to clinch Wembley glory the next.

“Could Coventry follow in their footsteps? They may well do, but I think Leicester will be too strong for them at the King Power.”

The two sides meet on 6 August in a 12pm kick-off.

Can Leicester City get off to a winning start to the season?

Coventry had an abysmal start to last season which saw them battling in the relegation zone in the first half of the campaign.

Robins will be hoping for a more positive start to this season, but an away trip to Leicester is as difficult an opening game as they could’ve asked for.

This will be a real test for both teams’ promotion credentials, so Leicester can lay down a marker for their year ahead by getting a win on Sunday.

But don’t count out Coventry, who proved last season just how difficult they can be to overcome as they earned an impressive fifth place finish.