David Prutton issues Leeds United warning ahead of festive period

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton insists that the team need to learn from their remarkable draw with Cardiff last week as it was a reminder that anything can happen in football.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been outstanding this season and are running clear, along with West Brom, in the race for automatic promotion.

However, they were denied an eighth consecutive win against the Bluebirds last time out as the Welsh side came from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Elland Road.

And, writing in his Yorkshire Evening Post column, Prutton explained how it will serve as a warning for Leeds moving forward.

“There’s some dark humour somewhere in Leeds United’s draw against Cardiff City that is the essence of being a fan of this great club. It has a nasty habit of making sure you don’t get carried away.

“I do think it is a tremendous kick up the backside and going into Christmas it’s probably a good thing no matter how disappointing the result will have felt afterwards.”

The Whites still have a healthy ten-point lead over third place ahead of a tough trip to Fulham today.

The verdict

You can understand where Prutton is coming from here and it was a timely reminder to Leeds fans that the unexpected can happen.

Having said that, there won’t be too many getting carried away given their recent history in this league.

Despite that, the Cardiff result did feel like a one-off freak game as opposed to a worrying complacency creeping in and Bielsa will ensure the side are ready to go again at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

