Highlights David Prutton warns Daniel Farke against panic buying in January, urging Leeds to only make necessary additions to maintain squad harmony.

Prutton believes Leeds know what they are doing in terms of goalscoring and creation, despite occasional profligacy in front of goal.

The January period may be important for Leeds due to potential player exits, but their automatic promotion hopes are currently out of their hands.

David Prutton has issued a transfer warning to Daniel Farke ahead of the January window next month.

The Sky Sports pundit was critical of the Leeds United manager following the team’s 1-0 loss to Sunderland midweek.

Farke criticised the Black Cats for their defensive tactics, accusing the Wearside outfit of parking the bus.

Prutton has claimed that the Whites should be more than capable of breaking down teams that sit behind the ball, otherwise their promotion hopes will go nowhere.

However, ahead of the transfer window reopening in a few weeks, the former midfielder has warned that the club should not panic following the 1-0 loss to Sunderland.

Prutton’s Leeds United transfer warning

Prutton believes that the club should avoid making signings for the sake of it in January, given the level of investment the team has already had.

He has advised the Championship side that only the absolute right additions to the team should be sought in order to maintain squad harmony.

“If I'm being asked if the midweek defeat highlights the need for a no 10 or changes or additions in January then not really, no,” wrote Prutton, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“From a goalscoring point of view, Leeds know exactly what they are doing and from a creation point of view they know exactly what they are doing.

“Yes, they've been slightly profligate at times. At the start of the season, everyone is trying to get used to each other and get up to the speed of the championship and Leeds had a new boss to get used to.

“Leeds had to get used to all of these things. But there is so much that is right about them and they have already had money spent on them. There has been around £45 million spent on the front two of [Georginio] Rutter and [Joel] Piroe.

“We have spoken about this before under Marcelo Bielsa and him saying he doesn't want anything in January or not really kind of going to battle with the board. If the money is there and the right player is there then great.

“But I wouldn't try and force the issue by any stretch because when the team is fit and firing and plays well, it's one of the best in the Championship. You just get the odd aberration.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table following the 1-0 loss at the Stadium of Light, with Ipswich Town now 10 points clear in second.

Next up for Farke’s side is the visit of Coventry City to Elland Road this afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Importance of January to Leeds United’s season

The January period could be quite important for Leeds, but that may be more due to the potential exits from the club.

The team is now fairly settled and has been consistently picking up results since their poor start.

The relentlessness of Ipswich and Leicester City is unprecedented in the Championship quite frankly, so it is proving difficult to keep pace with them.

But Leeds should not panic in January in a bid to catch up as their automatic promotion hopes are out of their hands at this point.