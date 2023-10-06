Highlights David Prutton predicts that Ipswich Town will continue their winning streak and secure a 2-1 victory over Preston North End.

Preston's defensive record has suffered recently, conceding seven goals in their last two games.

Ipswich Town have been in impressive form, with eight wins, one draw, and one loss in their opening 10 league games.

David Prutton has issued his scoreline prediction for Ipswich Town’s big clash with Preston North End this weekend.

The Lilywhites led the way in the Championship table until last weekend, when they suffered the first of back-to-back league defeats.

A 4-0 loss to West Brom last Saturday saw them drop behind this week’s opponents Ipswich Town. A 3-0 defeat to Leicester City on Wednesday opened up a five-point gap between Preston and Kieran McKenna’s side.

The Lancashire outfit will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Portman Road on Saturday in order to keep pace with the battle for automatic promotion.

What has David Prutton predicted for Ipswich Town v Preston North End?

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton believes that the Tractor Boys will continue their winning ways by taking all three points at home against Preston.

He predicted a 2-1 win for the Suffolk outfit, indicating he expects a close game in the fixture between second and third in the table.

Preston’s defensive record took a hammering in their last two games, conceding seven without reply.

Ipswich have the joint-most number of goals in the division from the opening 10 games of the campaign, scoring 21, with only leaders Leicester able to match that tally.

Preston had conceded just six goals from the opening eight games, highlighting how much of a disaster the last two fixtures were.

The team’s goal difference is now zero, with 13 scored and conceded.

Defeat for Preston could see them leapfrogged by an in-form Sunderland side that has won five of their last six league games.

The gap to fifth in the table means Preston can only fall as far as fourth, but a victory won’t see them jump ahead of Ipswich in second.

How is Ipswich Town’s form going into the Preston North End clash?

Meanwhile, the hosts will be looking to make it back-to-back victories after McKenna’s side returned to winning ways on Tuesday night.

An impressive 3-0 win over Hull City maintained the club’s position inside the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich have won eight, drawn one and lost one of their opening 10 league games, making for a remarkable run of form for the newly promoted side.

Victory this weekend could see the team move into top spot ahead of the October international break, with the gap to the Foxes just two points.

The meeting between these two teams gets underway at 3pm at Portman Road.

Can Ipswich Town earn victory over Preston North End?

Lowe’s side will be very disappointed with the drop in performances that they’ve produced in the last week.

Defeat would put them eight points adrift of Ipswich, and potentially the automatic promotion places.

It would be a big setback for them to suffer a third loss in a row, especially to a team so close to them in the table.

But Ipswich have been very impressive this season, and have proven very difficult to stop at Portman Road, so another victory this weekend is a very real possibility, all things considered.

A 2-1 scoreline prediction feels like a fair reflection of where both teams are at the moment.