David Prutton has issued his reaction to Darren Moore’s sudden departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 49-year-old had departed his role as Sheffield Wednesday manager, with reports suggesting a difference over transfer policy with owner Dejphon Chansiri playing a key role in the decision.

Moore played a vital role in the Owls gaining promotion back to the Championship last season via the play-offs.

A points haul of 96 was only enough for third place, but a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Peterborough United was followed by a 123rd minute winner at Wembley over Barnsley to secure a second division place.

What has David Prutton said about Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday departure?

Prutton admitted his surprise at the decision, which has led him to ponder what direction the club is planning to go next.

The Sky Sports pundit believes his departure could also be a knock-on effect of the difficulty that Moore faced during the play-offs given the manner of the first leg defeat by the Posh, which ended 4-0.

“Surprised, even though the cliché goes that you should never be surprised by anything in football,” said Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“I thought after that first leg there was a lot of consternation with regards to how his future with Sheffield Wednesday was going to pan out.

“I thought being able to do what they did in the second leg, being able to do what they did in Wembley would mean that they would move forward a little bit more consistently, with an air of balance and foundation to attack the Championship once again.

“But a choice has been made.

“Darren’s moved on.

“I think it doesn’t help in the sense of we all know Darren well, we all think he’s a wonderful, wonderful man, a very good coach, but sometimes you’ve got to take out the emotion when it comes to discussing a situation such as that.

“It’s obviously been made by the owner with what they think is apparent foresight in making sure this Championship season is a successful one.

“Let’s not forget they were a team that was once one game away from the Premier League several seasons ago, so maybe that's a reflection of where their thought process is.

“Maybe it’s not about consolidation, maybe they’re trying to go jump twice in two seasons.

“But as a bit of a footballing romantic, it’s a shame to see him move on.

“But given his CV, I’m sure he’ll pop up again somewhere soon.”

Sheffield Wednesday will begin their Championship campaign with the visit of Southampton on 4 August.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dajphon Chansiri has caused quite a stir with the club over ticket prices

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

An appointment of a new manager will be needed quickly as pre-season is set to get underway in just a couple of weeks.

The lack of head coach now will also likely slow down the club’s current transfer business.

While Moore’s departure could be seen as a move by the hierarchy to look for someone who can compete for promotion immediately, that appears a less than likely scenario.

Instead, it appears that a lack of alignment on how much to invest this summer has been the cause for a rift that has led to Moore’s exit.